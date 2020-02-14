Successful AFC debut for Cebuano coach Oliver Colina

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu’s Oliver Colina debuted with an away-win in his first coaching job in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2020.

This after Kaya FC-Iloilo blanked the Myanmar champions, Shan United, 2-0, last Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar.

“Super excited…super happy with the result. The intensity is very high, you can’t afford to relax,” Colina said of how he felt coaching his first-ever AFC Cup match.

Colina, a native of Mandaue City, Cebu, has been tapped to join the coaching staff of Kaya FC-Iloilo in their AFC Cup 2020 campaign.

Kaya is the second club from the Philippines to be competing in this international club tournament. The other is Philippines Football League (PFL) champion Ceres.

Kaya is bracketed in group H with Tampines Rovers of Singapore, PSM Makassar of Indonesia and Shan United.

According to Colina, there is a huge difference in the level of competition.

“The level of competition is very high and very organized. Even the warm-up has a countdown,” said Colina.

Colina said that he is adjusting well with the team as well as other coaches.

“We’re okay. We always talk for the good of the team. We agree on both ends and we discuss always. We share our knowledge and we always give credit to the players. We win as a team, we lose as a team. That’s our motto right now,” said Colina.

After opening their campaign with an away game victory, Kaya will now be preparing for their first home game this season, which will be on February 26 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila. /bmjo