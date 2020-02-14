outbrain

BREAKING: Philippines lifts COVID-19 travel ban vs Taiwan

By: Darryl John Esguerra - Inquirer.net | February 14,2020 - 07:29 PM

QUIET TERMINAL. Few travelers were seen at Terminal 2 of Ninoy Aquino International Airport following the cancellation of flights to and from Taiwan due to the expansion of the government’s ban on all travel to and from China, Hong Kong and Macau. Malacanang on Friday lifted the travel ban on Taiwan after its protest. —RICHARD A. REYES

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government has decided to lift the travel restrictions imposed against Taiwan due to the COVID-19.

COVID-19 is the name given by the World Health Organization to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) that originated in China.

In a statement Friday, Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo confirmed the decision of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) to lift the travel ban imposed upon Taiwan, effective immediately.

“Accordingly, travel may now be made by any national to Taiwan from the Philippines and vice versa,” Panelo said.

According to the Palace official, the lifting of travel restrictions for Taiwan has been “agreed by the members of the IATF by reason of the strict measures they are undertaking, as well as the protocols they are implementing to address the COVID-19.”

The Task Force will also evaluate other jurisdictions, including Macau, for the possible lifting of the imposed travel ban after their submission of protocols against COVID-19. .

Malacañang further stressed that “any resolution relative to travel restrictions in connection with the COVID-19 shall be subjected to regular review by the IATF.”

