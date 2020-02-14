DBTC booters fight for top spot vs KNF DBBH as Aboitiz Football Cup action resumes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 21st Aboitiz Football Cup will resume Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) with the final elimination round of the Boys 16 and Boys 18 categories.

Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) A will finally get a chance to wrest the lead from current leader KNF DBBH in Group 1 of the Boys 16 category.

This match was supposed to be played last weekend but KNF DBBH asked to reschedule their games because they had to attend make-up classes.

With both teams already assured of the semifinals in Group 1, they would be vying to end their eliminations at the top spot.

Both teams have similar 12 points, having won all of their four games so far for an identical 4-0 win-loss record.

However, KNF DBBH takes the top spot owing to its goal difference of 19 while DBTC A has 16 points.

The other match in Group 1 will have University of San Carlos (USC) going up against Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Boystown.

Although their match will already be non-bearing, both teams will be hoping to end their stint with a win.

In Group 2, DBTC B will also be playing a non-bearing match against Giuseppe FC.

In the Boys 18, KNF-DBBH will contest the remaining semifinals slot against DBTC B.

Both teams have six points as they tote an identical 2-1 win-loss record.

KNF-DBBH, however, is at the second spot because of its goal difference of 3 while DBTC B is at third with its goal difference of 1.

Owning the top spot with 12 points is University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak with its immaculate 4-0 card./dbs