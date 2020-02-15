Aboitizland Football Cup Boys 18: KNF Don Bosco Boys Home routs Don Bosco Technical College, 3-0

CEBU CITY, Philippines — KNF Don Bosco Boys Home (DBBH) blanked Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) B, 3-0, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Cebu City Sports Center to complete the semifinals cast of the Boys 18 of the 21st Aboitizland Football Cup.

John Cyril Ybañez scored a brace to give the KNF DBBH a comfortable lead. He immediately found the back of the net at the onset of the match, just a minute into the game. He scored his second goal in the 29th minute.

Jaire Dave Tanjay put KNF DBBH out of reach with his goal in the 33rd minute.

KNF DBBH will face DBTC A while the other semifinals will have University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak contesting the finals ticket against Ateneo de Cebu.

In the Boys 16, it was DBTC’s turn to shutout KNF DBBH via its A team who inflicted a 2-0 blanking of the boys from Liloan.

Although both teams are already in the semifinals, the win allowed DBTC A to end the elimination at the top of Group 1 following its clean win-loss record of 5-0.

KNF DBBH dropped to second place after suffering its first and lone loss of the tournament.

DBTC A will face Abellana National School (ANS) in the final 4 while KNF DBBH will go up against Ateneo de Cebu A.

In the remaining games of the Boys 16, DBTC B ended their Aboitizland football campaign with a 1-0 edging of the Giuseppe Football Club while it was Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Boystown’s turn to benefit from a forfeit, getting an easy 2-0 win after University of San Carlos (USC) withdrew from the tournament./dbs