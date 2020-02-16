Hilarious and bitter posts about Valentine’s day also creating abuzz online

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It’s been two days since the day of hearts, but there are still remnants of Valentine’s posts online.

Memes were taking the internet by storm since February started, but when the 14th came, so did the funny and slightly bitter memes and post about Valentine’s.

Let’s take a look at some of the posts online that has been entertaining those bitter during Valentine’s or simply those who just enjoy the company of funny Valentine-day- related posts.

Say for example this placard posted on a tricycle. The post makes sense but on a lighter side, it is kind of bitter. But, yeah, why is there no day for the brains? Or maybe there is, we are just too busy finding out when.

In this one, here’s a simple and funny take on gift ideas for the Valentine’s. Yep, flowers will wilt but a sack of rice, it will last for a month! Not to mention the box of siomai in replacement for those very elegant, Ferrero Rocher chocolates.

Along with those hilarious and witty posts, are the bitter posts too! Well, these two posts just by looking at it you can feel the bitterness and humour of the one posting.

Valentine’s Day is not just a day of sweet appreciation posts, but a fun day for people online because of how other netizens share their thoughts and feelings about the day of the hearts./dbs