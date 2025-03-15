Content creation: From once about passion to now just about views

In the early days of content creation, authenticity was the foundation of online engagement. Bloggers built niche communities based on shared interests, fostering genuine connections through long-form written content. Passion drove creators to share their hobbies, personal experiences, and causes they cared about.

However, with the rise of video platforms and social media monetization, content creation has shifted from being purely passion-driven to a business-oriented landscape.

The shift to engagement-driven content

Once rooted in hobbies and personal interests, content is now heavily influenced by financial incentives and social validation. This has led to creators pushing boundaries, sometimes engaging in extreme and risky stunts just for views.

READ: What contents do you really like to see online?

A notable example is Cebu-based vlogger Boss LB, who faced backlash after cosplaying as a snail and crawling on a highway in Consolacion town. His video amassed over 18,700 reactions and 15,000 shares but also sparked public outrage for the potential danger it posed.

Similarly, in Butuan City, content creator Boy Banat went viral after dancing on the roof of a moving jeepney in traffic. These incidents raise an important question:

Has the pursuit of virality overtaken responsible content creation?

READ: HPG-7 to file cases vs ‘snail man’ vlogger

To explore this, CDN Digital spoke with Joselito Banono Jr., a licensed psychologist and certified specialist in social psychology, to understand the motivations behind the shifting behavior of content creators.

Banono explained that content creation had undergone a drastic transformation. What started as a personal hobby has evolved into a powerful digital movement.

READ: Vloggers doing ‘prank’ videos may face raps



The rise of monetization

Early creators, primarily bloggers, formed small communities centered around shared interests. Their content was driven by self-expression rather than virality or profit.

“Before, content creation was about blogging, writing, and forming small communities based on shared interests. People followed and subscribed because they were genuinely interested in a topic,” Banono said.

With the rise of vlogging and monetization, the landscape changed. Sponsorships, advertising revenue, and brand collaborations turned content creation into a business. Now, anyone with a smartphone and internet access can become a content creator—and potentially earn from it.

“Today, with the rise of vlogging, while authenticity still exists, the focus has shifted towards business. Sponsorships and monetization have changed the landscape. Before, only those with strong communities could attract sponsors, but now, anyone has an equal chance of being seen and earning from content,” he said.

The shift to an engagement-driven culture

This transition has led to a culture where success is measured by likes, shares, and views rather than the content’s original intent. The Global Digital Report 2024 reveals that Filipinos aged 16 to 64 spend an average of 8 hours and 52 minutes online daily, with 5 hours and 20 minutes spent on mobile phones.

While social media remains a tool for communication, entertainment, and commerce, engagement patterns are shifting. Interest in vlogs as a marketing tool has declined, suggesting that audiences are becoming more selective with their time and content consumption. This shift forces marketers and creators alike to rethink their strategies.

Social media’s influence on content creation

Social media has profoundly shaped content creation in the Philippines, where users have increased by 8 percent, reaching 86.75 million identities. Despite this, the average time spent on social media has decreased by 8 minutes daily. Banono attributes this decline to content saturation.

“Before, creators built communities. Now, everyone is an audience. The goal is no longer about creating meaningful content but about getting views. One viral video can turn someone into a full-time vlogger overnight,” Banono observed.

The rise of performative, extreme content

This shift has resulted in more creators resorting to controversial, extreme, and risky content to provoke reactions. Some engage in “emotional phishing”—posting about their struggles to elicit sympathy and engagement. Others use outrage marketing, deliberately provoking negative reactions to boost visibility.

“Many content creators today are fine with being called ‘toxic’ because controversy brings engagement. Even when people react negatively, the algorithm rewards them with more views and monetization,” Banono explained.

Financial incentives and the appeal of content creation

Financial pressure is one of the biggest motivators for extreme content. Many Filipinos see content creation as a path to financial success, especially with reports of top vloggers earning millions.

“There’s this mindset now: ‘Kapoy na magtrabaho, mag-vlogger na lang ko.’ (Working is tiring, I’ll just be a vlogger). The idea that vlogging can make you rich quickly is tempting,” Banono said.

The psychological hook: Validation and Dopamine

Beyond financial rewards, content creation fulfills a deep psychological need for validation. Likes, shares, and comments serve as a form of social currency, creating a sense of self-worth.

“When content creators receive engagement, their brains release dopamine—the same chemical that makes addictive behaviors feel rewarding. Over time, they become hooked on the feeling of being relevant,” Banono explained.

This addiction to attention, combined with financial incentives, pushes creators to constantly outdo themselves, sometimes crossing ethical and legal boundaries.

The long-term consequences

Banono warns that the long-term consequences of this trend could reshape the digital landscape in ways that aren’t entirely positive. As more creators prioritize virality, audiences may become skeptical of online content, questioning its authenticity and reliability.

The pressure to capture attention may also encourage more extreme and dangerous stunts, putting both creators and the public at risk. Additionally, as platforms continue to reward high engagement, meaningful and informative content may be overshadowed, making entertainment-driven trends dominant.

Ethical content creation

Banono believes the trend can still shift towards more responsible and sustainable content creation. He encourages aspiring creators to balance authenticity with monetization.

The key moving forward, he suggests, is promoting ethical content creation while adapting to digital trends. This includes encouraging authenticity over virality, educating creators on ethical responsibility, and holding platforms accountable for regulating harmful content.

“To build ethical practices, content creators should remember that they create content to do more good than harm. The goal should be to provide social impact and value. Additionally, they should consider policies and laws—creating content does not mean they can disregard legal responsibilities. Content creators should be knowledgeable about intellectual property, environmental regulations, and other relevant laws,” Banono said.

“Content creation should not just be about trends. It should also be about purpose. If you’re creating just for views, ask yourself: ‘Why am I doing this?’,” he added.

The evolution of content creation—from passion-driven to engagement-focused—reflects the digital age’s impact on human behavior. While financial incentives and social validation drive today’s creators, the challenge lies in finding a balance between authenticity and business.

As more creators push boundaries for attention, society must ask: Where do we draw the line between creativity and recklessness?

For Filipino content creators, the opportunity to thrive in this industry is greater than ever. But success should not come at the cost of responsibility and ethics. At the end of the day, content should not just entertain—it should also inspire, inform, and uplift.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP