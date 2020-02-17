AirAsia ‘gradually’ resumes flights to, from Cebu and Taiwan

CEBU CITY, Philippines – AirAsia Philippines, one of the country’s budget carrier, has announced that it is resuming its flights between the Philippines and Taiwan.

In a statement issued on February 17, AirAsia said they would gradually resume flights from Cebu, Clark, and Kalibo to Taipei and Kaohsiung in phases by March 1, February 25, and March 30 respectively.

Select flights from Manila to Taipei and Kaohsiung, on the other hand, will continue this Thursday, February 20.

The Philippine government lifted travel restrictions on Taiwan last February 14 or five days since the travel ban was imposed due to the COVID-19, which is a name given by the World Health Organization on the novel coronavirus that originated in China.

According to Palace officials in a recent report, the travel ban was lifted because the government had already imposed strict measures and quarantine protocols to control the spread of the COVID-19.

AirAsia serves daily flights between Cebu and Taipei, and three times per week between Cebu and Kaohsiung./ dbs