Russia moves closer to filling void to be left by US in PH defense sans VFA

MANILA, Philippines—The Russian government has taken steps toward filling a void in military alliance that could be left by President Rodrigo Duterte’s termination of the Philippines’ Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States, which is being questioned by several senators.

A discussion toward this end took place when Russian Ambassador to Manila Igor Khovaev on Monday (Feb. 17) paid a courtesy call to recently-appointed Armed Forces Chief of Staff Felimon Santos Jr.

The Russian Embassy, on a Facebook post, said the discussion between Khovaev and Santos “focused on the development of military and military-technical cooperation” between the Philippines and Russia.

