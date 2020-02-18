I Live by Faith, Not by Sight

MANILA, PHILIPPINES- Whether you’re raising your glass to romance or celebrating your independence, let love come in the form of special food delivery from the best on-demand food service, foodpanda.

February is the best excuse to order all the food that you love and enjoy the special perks without stepping out of your comfort zone. Not only foodpanda’s operation in Manila, Baguio, Pampanga, Naga, Tagaytay, Cavite, and San Pedro, Laguna are in full swing, it’s also fully operational in provincial key cities like Cebu, Iloilo, Bacolod, Dumaguete, and Tacloban. Areas from down south like General Santos, Davao, Cagayan and de Oro are also now experiencing the convenience of ordering their favorite food at a tap of their fingers! From fancy restaurants, your favorite fast food, to the best new bites in the city, the 50% off + free delivery perk exclusive offer this love month is everything you need to make the celebration complete! Here are some of the top-rated options to get you feeling comfy and cozy.

If you’re looking at impressing someone, remember what they say about the way to someone’s heart. Instead of just the usual chocolates and roses, up the ante and order her favorite cake at Tous Les Jours. Their bread and cookies are irresistible food gifts too, a simple indulgence that you can order for your sweet-toothed family & friends.

BonChon is another option if Korean crispy chicken is what you and your beau crave, especially they’ve got regular, spicy, and anything in between. Make Valentine’s day extra romantic and share off something the same big plate. Subway’s sandwiches are full of flavor, offers an assortment of choices, and easy to portion for two! From all things meaty, briny seafood, to guiltless veggies, there’s always something here that will fill you and feel good about eating with your someone special.

Fortified with fresh and all-natural flavors, wash everything down with Yi Fang’s fruit juices and premium teas, which are sweetened with the goodness of fruits and compotes.

Nothing says I love you like simple yet thoughtful meals, that’s why something from McDonalds and Rica’s Bacsilog always hit the spot. From breakfast to dinner, burgers and fries are a classic combo while cheese and all things with eggs are feel-good food that can be enjoyed at any time of the day.

This February, leave the work to foodpanda and skip the long queue, as it delivers fast, fresh, and with love, of course. From the perfect date at home, office gathering or inviting family and friends at your place, foodpanda is a quick and easy fix that can always deliver straight to the customers’ doors.