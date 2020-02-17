LOOK: Anne Curtis flaunts body as she anticipates motherhood

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-host Anne Curtis went naked in a pre-natal shoot as she expressed excitement to welcome her firstborn.

Curtis on Monday shared over Instagram how she has noticed the changes in her body as the birth of her baby nears.

“Birthday Suit,” the actress captioned her photo. “I have been so amazed at how my body has changed, created and grown a little human being.”

“I can feel her little hiccups, her big kicks in my ribs and squirming around in me every single day. Not too long till my little girl meets the outside world and she will be the best gift I have ever received in my life,” she added.

Curtis, who marks her 35th birthday Monday, also expressed thanks to those who greeted her.

“Thank you for your birthday greetings everyone! Sending out light and love to all of you!” she said.

It was in December 2019 when Curtis and her husband Erwan Heussaff announced they are expecting a baby girl.

The couple has been together for six years before getting married in November 2017 in Queenstown, New Zealand.

