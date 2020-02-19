outbrain

Cebu Doctors’ University to open first school-based Prosthetics & Orthotics Center in Vis-Min

By: PR February 19,2020 - 03:21 PM

On February 20,2020, Cebu Doctors’ University will formally open the Vis-Min’s first school-based Prosthetics and Orthotics Center.

This state-of-the-art center will redefine Prosthetics and Orthotics care with a compassionate environment for PWD inclusion with a motto of “Restoring Movement…Renewing Lives”.

This will service the CebuDoc Group of Hospitals, and make its devices available to the public. Their mission is to provide hope and inspiration to PWD clients, through culturally appropriate inter-professional rehabilitation services, addressing their prosthetic, orthotic, mobility and assistive technology needs, for optimal recovery and functional independence, thus enabling them an equal opportunity in achieving community and social integration.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.