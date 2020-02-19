Cebu Doctors’ University to open first school-based Prosthetics & Orthotics Center in Vis-Min

On February 20,2020, Cebu Doctors’ University will formally open the Vis-Min’s first school-based Prosthetics and Orthotics Center.

This state-of-the-art center will redefine Prosthetics and Orthotics care with a compassionate environment for PWD inclusion with a motto of “Restoring Movement…Renewing Lives”.

This will service the CebuDoc Group of Hospitals, and make its devices available to the public. Their mission is to provide hope and inspiration to PWD clients, through culturally appropriate inter-professional rehabilitation services, addressing their prosthetic, orthotic, mobility and assistive technology needs, for optimal recovery and functional independence, thus enabling them an equal opportunity in achieving community and social integration.