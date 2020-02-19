Ordinance mandating translation of signages to Cebuano or English passed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Signages around the city must be understood by its residents.

This was the statement of Cebu City Councilor Leah Japson on the third and final reading of her ordinance mandating that all signages such as billboards using foreign languages should be translated in either Cebuano or English.

The council passed the ordinance en masse on their regular session on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

It is now awaiting the approval of Mayor Edgardo Labella to become an official ordinance.

In the passed ordinance, signages in establishments trying to attract foreign customers must translate these to English or Cebuano for locals to understand.

Most establishments, the ordinance noted, put up signs in Arabic, Korean and Chinese, or other languages depending on the theme of the establishment.

“If not regulated, (it) will endanger the uniqueness of our city and our community, and (it) will constitute (as) nuisance,” a portion of the ordinance says.

Foreign establishments must carry a translation either in English or in Cebuano of all signages. inside or outside the shop.

The proposed ordinance sets a fine of P1,000 for first-time violators and P2,000 for second offenders. While for the third-time violator, a fine of not more than P5,000 or an imprisonment of not more than one year, or both would be imposed depending on the court’s discretion.

In case the involved individual is a foreign national, the person shall be endorsed for deportation.

The Office of the Building Official (OBO) is tasked as the main implementor of the ordinance.

“Dapat ang mga signages nga ibutang sa mga establishments, masabtan sa katawhan dili kay magbutang sila nya ang mga Cebuano dili kasabot. (The signages placed in an establishment must be understood by the people. They should not place signages the Cebuanos cannot understand.),” said Japson. /rcg