Cuenco: Dangling wires, leaning utility posts needs immediate solution

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City Councilor Antonio Cuenco is concerned over dangling wires that cause utility posts on the streets to lean sideways and be a hazard to the public.

Cuenco, who is the chairperson of the committee on transportation, energy, communication, other utilities, said that he has noticed various dangling wires along F. Jaca Street and near the Cebu City Sports Center that have caused the wooden posts to lean towards the road.

He said this situation would affect the pedestrians and motorists alike, especially if these posts would fall.

“Let us not wait for catastrophe to happen, which, to me, is much worse than the novel coronavirus,” said Cuenco.

The councilor said the problem has been long withstanding and has not been given immediate solution by the electric utility.

Cuenco wants the Visayan Electric Company (VECO) to appear before the council and explain why these posts have not been given attention.

He also said VECO must provide solutions to the problem, as well as appraise the council on the construction of underground electrical connections.

VECO has been constructing underground connections at Osmeña Boulevard, P. Del Rosario, and in major streets in Barangay Day-as and Carreta.

Councilor Jerry Guardo, the chairperson of the committee on infrastructure, has proposed an ordinance increasing the height of poles to 20 feet in order to avoid dangling wires.

The ordinance would also put tension limiters and supporting brackets to prevent the sagging of wires.

“This is a short term solution to the problem. Our long term solution would really to build underground connections,” he said. /bmjo