#PresyoMerkado: Laundry scrub, balde para sa atong mga labhunon
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Sabado na pud mga higala! Panahon aron sa pag hapsay-hapsay sa atong mga panimalay!
Unsa kaha kung atong sugdan sa atong mga labhunon?
Sa pampublikong merkado sa Barangay Tisa sa Cebu City makapalit mo og pipila ka mga gamit sa pang laba: laundry scrub sa tag P10-15 ang buok ug balde nga malapit sa P30-P65 and usa.
Unsa man? Ready na mo? Mang laba na ta!
