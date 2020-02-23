Talisay police after suspect in killing of still-unidentified man in Brgy Manipis

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen in Talisay City are looking for a motorcycle rider who is believed to be responsible for the killing of a man whose body was found along the road in Campo 5 in the Barangay Manipis, Talisay City earlier today, February 23, 2020.

Patrolman Kim John Amolo, who is investigating the killing, said that a resident who passed by the crime scene at around 3 a.m. saw two men who were in an argument. One of the men was on board a motorcycle while the second one was standing on the roadside.

Amolo said that their witness, who was on his way home to Campo 5 after visiting a friend in Manipis proper, heard gun bursts shortly after he passed by the area.

The body of the still-unidentified victim was found at 6:15 a.m. It was already the second body found dumped along the road in Campo 5 in the last five days.

Another body was also found in the area early on Wednesday morning, Feb. 19, or about 300 meters away from where the victim’s body was found earlier today.

The victim of the Sunday dawn shooting incident was half-naked when found. He was wearing yellow-green shorts while a blue T-shirt was found tied to especially cover his eyes.

Police investigators also recovered three empty shells from a .45 caliber pistol near the victim’s body.

Amolo said they are looking for other witnesses who can give them information on the identity of the gunman. He is hopeful that more witnesses may have seen the suspect since the neighboring Campo 3 was also celebrating their fiesta then.

He is encouraging other witnesses to visit the Talisay City Police Station and share vital information on the case with the assurance that their identities will not be revealed by the police.

Amolo said that they are also looking for Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) installed in nearby homes and establishments that may have captured the killing or the suspect pass by the area.

The victim’s body remained in the area as of 10 a.m. today while Talisay police wait for the arrival of Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) operatives who are tasked to further investigate the killing. /dcb