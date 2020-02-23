Cebu City seeks sisterhood with California’s Anaheim City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government is seeking sisterhood with Anaheim City in California State, USA as city officials were invited for sister relations to Anaheim in December 2019.

In a report, Councilor Anthony Cuenco, the chairperson of the Sisters City Commission, said the City of Anaheim welcomed him, Commissioner Jocelyn Pesquera for Tourism, and Ernesto Herrera II, warmly to discuss the possibility of sisterhood.

Cuenco said that Anaheim had faced similar problems with Cebu City in terms of social housing, and the two cities could help each other in this matter of development.

ARCTIC, tech advancements

He said that the delegation was shown the various technological advancement of Anaheim in terms of water supply, transportation, communication, traffic management, city planning.

Anaheim Cove, a nature park showcasing the city’s river trail system, is a water reservoir where the state water utility collects rainwater to recharge the groundwater source.

The Cebu City delegation was also brought to the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center (ARTIC) which serves a train station for the intercity and local rails.

Cuenco said that there were so many things that Cebu City could learn Anaheim City with regard to managing a city’s resources especially in water supply and transportation.

“If the sister city with the City of Anaheim will be approved, the City of Cebu will have so much to gain. We have so much to learn from the City of Anaheim,” he said.

According to Pesquera, two cities can achieve sisterhood through four components: Cultural exchanges, economic exchanges, technical exchanges, and youth exchanges.

Cebu City has 22 sisters all over the world, but only six remain active including Xiamen City in China, Guadalajara City in Mexico, Yeosu City in South Korea, Sabrosa City in Portugal, and Honolulu City of Hawaii in the USA. /dbs