CV cops to be rewarded when seen to be ‘working hard’ – Ferro

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “I assure you that they will be properly rewarded – both monetary and awards.”

This was the promise of Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), to police officers in Central Visayas if they would be seen to be working hard and showed accomplishments.

After the successful three-day Synchronized Enhancement Managing and Police Operations (Sempo) in Cebu City and province from February 18-20, 2020 that yielded more than P70 million worth illegal drugs, led to the arrest of 483 persons and recovery of 289 lose firearms, Ferro said this accomplishment should not be limited only to Cebu.

Ferro said the accomplishment of Cebu’s police offices and stations should serve as a challenge to the other Philippine National Police (PNP) units in Central Visayas and should inspire them to do better in the figh against all forms of criminality in their areas.

“Hopefully they will also deliver the same vigor, enthusiasm and dedication as shown by our Cebu Province and Cebu City police,” said Ferro.

Ferro added that if the Central Visayas cops will work hard, they will be properly recognized not just with monetarily rewards but merit awards from the PNP.

“We will ask them to work harder,” said Ferro.

Ferro reiterated that he would be evaluating the performance of the police under PRO-7 and so far, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and Cebu Provincial Office (CPPO) have shown satisfactory ratings after their recent achievements.

But no matter how big were the achievements, Ferro said the police should not be complacent and must continue to intensify their operations against illegal drugs and other crimes. /elb