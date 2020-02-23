Cebu City to celebrate 83rd Charter Day on Monday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government will celebrate its 83rd Charter Day on February 24, 2020, with a series of events commemorating the autonomy of the city.

The Cebu City government will be holding a wreath-laying ceremony in the morning at the statue of Don Vicente Rama, the Father of the Cebu City Charter.

It will be followed by the awarding for the city’s licensure examinations topnotchers and loyalty awards for employees in the past year at the Plaza Sugbo.

In the evening, the city will be holding a Charter Day gala for the awarding of the individuals and organizations that have significant contributions to the city.

According to the City Historical Affairs Commission (CHAC), the awardees are taken from a pool of nominations and chosen according to their contributions to the city’s growth and development.

Missing Felimon

For outstanding individuals, they must be a resident for three years in the city who has gained great honor and pride to Cebu City or for themselves.

Among those that will be awarded is Missing Filemon for the outstanding organization, because of its contribution to the music industry.

They are credited for starting the BisRock phenomenon in 2002 and inspiring other local rock bands to use the Cebuano language as a medium for creating music.

The group is composed of vocalist Insoy Niñal, drummer Elmer Tabasa, Clarence Mongado, and Gumer Entero.

Their popular songs include “Suroy-suroy,” “Inday,” and “Sine-sine.”

Larrazabal, Caparoso

The outstanding individual awards will also be given to Crisologo Caparoso and Potenciano “Yong” Larazabal III.

Caparoso is the executive director of the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) in Cebu, which is a non-profit international youth organization that aims to put Christian principles into practice by developing a healthy “body, mind, and spirit.”

The YMCA hostel in Cebu City is considered as a historic place for the youths providing affordable accommodations to traveling young athletes.

Dr. Yong Larazabal is the president and chairman of the board of Cebu Doctors’ Group of Hospitals and he recently became the first Filipino to compete and finish this year’s World Marathon Challenge.

Larrazabal is an avid long-distance runner and has added another feather on his cap by completing the grueling marathon in 12th place.

The World Marathon Challenge is a race where the runner will run seven marathons—that is 42.2 kilometers each, on seven continents in seven days between February 6 to 12.

In the last race in Miami, Larrazabal came in at fourth place.

Julian “Teban” Daan

For the posthumous awards, Cebu City pays its respect to late veteran radio personality and politician Julian “Teban” Daan who died on August 21, 2019 from heart failure.

He starred in several radio dramas such as “Ang Manok ni San Pedro,” “Milyonaryong Mini,” and “Goat the Wonderful.”

He started his political career in then town, now City of Talisay in 1982 and also served as the Talisay City’s provincial board member from 2007 to 2016.

Daan died as an incumbent councilor of Talisay City.

Along with Daan, the city will award the late Jon Ramon Aboitiz, Genaro Baisac, Jr., John Gokongwei, and Henry Sy Sr.

Resil Mojares

Finally the highest award the city can give, the Order of Rajah Humabon Award will be going to national artist Resil Mojares.

The Order of Rajah Humabon are given to personalities whose significant contributions in the city for fields have brought honor and pride to the Cebuanos.

Mojares has conferred the country’s highest recognition for the arts when he was named the 2018 National Artist for Literature for his significant contributions in the development of the Philippine literature.

The awarding will be held at the Waterfront Hotel in Barangay Apas.

The Cebu City Charter Day is also a special non-working holiday for city establishments.