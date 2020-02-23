PresyoMerkado: Lamian nga puso sa saging

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Maayong Buntag!

Valentine’s Day is long over but who cares. We can still show our love for our families and even our friends by serving them healthy and delicious meals.

CDN Digital visited the Carbon Public Market in Cebu City early this morning, February 24, 2020, and found puso sa saging (banana heart) which is very delicious when cooked with coconut milk and some spices.

Lami ni ipares sa mais o bugas humay para sa inyong pamahaw o paniudto.

Pwede usab nga maluto nga prito o guisado ang puso sa saging.

Consumption of puso sa saging is said to help improve digestion because of its soluble and insoluble fiber content while it is also rich in potassium that helps fight kidney stones.

Pero walay kulba kay barato kini og mapalit lang sa presyo nga tag P10 ang buok. /dcb