Metro Cebu to bid farewell to love month with fair weather

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos may enjoy the last days of February under the sun.

Joseph Gerald Merlas, a meteorologist at the Mactan Station of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), said fair weather would prevail in the coming week with less chances of widespread rains.

Merlas said the northeast monsoon or Amihan, which brings cold and dry weather, would continnue to affect most parts of the country, including the Visayas region.

“Magpasulabi gihapon ang init with partly cloudy to cloudy skies. Kung naay rains, pat-ak- pat-ak lang unya passing ra. Wala kaayo tay ma-expect nga widespread rains,” Merlas said in a phone interview with CDN Digital.

(Fair weather with partly cloudy to cloudy skies will still prevail. If there will be rains, it would only be isolated and will only pass by. We are not expecting widespread rains.)

Rainfall volume for February

While there will be less chances of rain this week, the state weather bureau says the rainfall volume recorded for February has already went passed beyond the average normal rainfall mark.

As of February 22, at least 198 millimeters (mm) of rainfall was already recorded in Metro Cebu. This is 147.5 percent higher than the normal rainfall volume at 80 mm.

The weather bureau says this means agricultural lands and water reservoirs may recuperate from the below normal rainfall level.

Moving into March, Merlas said there is no sign of any weather disturbance to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) yet.

“So far, the only weather system that affects the country is the Northeast monsoon,” he said.

Merlas said the temperature range in Metro Cebu will still dwell between 23 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius.

This Sunday, February 23, the coldest temperature was recorded at 23.6 degrees at around 5:30 a.m. while the hottest temperature is at 30.6 degrees Celsius at 12:59 p.m.

Merlas said the winds brought by Amihan will continue to bring rough sea conditions to the eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas. A gale warning is already hoisted over the Eastern seaboard of Eastern Visayas.

Moderate to rough sea conditions are also expected in Central and Western Visayas although no gale warning has been issued here./dbs