Stalled boom truck causes traffic congestion under Maguikay flyover

A boom truck whose cranes hit the Maguikay flyover is causing heavy traffic congestion in the area this afternoon, Feb. 24, 2020. |Norman Mendoza

CEBU CITY, Philippines -A boom truck that was stalled after its boom cranes hit the beams of the Maguikay Flyover shortly before 5 p.m. today, February 24, 2020, is causing heavy traffic congestion in the area.

However, no one was reported hurt during the incident and the truck’s driver was able to get out safely.

The boom truck was traveling along MC Briones Highway and was executing a left turn towards ML Quezon St. in Barangay Maguikay when the incident happened.

There were bold warning signs posted in the area to warn drivers of prime movers, trailer trucks and other huge trucks before passing below the flyover which the driver may have missed. /rcg