Boom truck causes 30-minute traffic in Maguikay flyover area

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A boom truck which got stuck under the Maguikay flyover at past 5 p.m. of February 24, 2020, has caused heavy traffic in the area and its connecting roads for about 30 minutes.

According to Police Staff Sergeant Maximo Moneva, Mandaue City Police Office traffic investigator, the boom crane of the boom truck hit the beams of the flyover causing the truck to be stuck in the middle of the road under the flyover.

Moneva said that the driver, McArthur Estrera of Wheels Power Tools Co., safely got out from the truck.

Estrera was later brought to the MCPO traffic division office and issued a TOP or temporary operator’s permit.

Moneva said that a case of reckless imprudence resulting to damage to property would be filed against him.

Investigation showed that the boom truck was traveling along MC Briones Avenue and made a left turn to M.L. Quezon Street when it got stuck under the flyover at past 5 p.m.

Moneva said that there were bold warning signs to prime movers, trailer trucks and other big trucks about passing under the flyover.

The truck driver could not have seen it.

But Moneva said later, that the boom truck could pass under the flyover but with its boom crane down.

Traffic in the area eased after the boom truck was removed from under the flyover about 30 minutes later. /dbs