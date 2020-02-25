Protesters in Cebu end rally by throwing tomatoes at Duterte posters

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Instead of ripping posters of President Rodrigo Duterte, protesters in Cebu City threw tomatoes on them to conclude a rally which they organized to commemorate the 34th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution earlier today, February 25, 2020.

Jaime Paglinawan, chairperson of Bagong Alyansa Makabayan (BAYAN) Central Visayas, told members of the media that throwing tomatoes at the President’s posters was their way of expressing their frustration on the administration.

“It’s our way of showing our sentiments to the Duterte government, that these have to stop. The act of throwing tomatoes on the posters of the President is our way to express our frustrations against this administration,” Paglinawan said in Cebuano.

Militants gathered at the Fuente Osmeña Circle at around 9 a.m. and walked along Osmeña Boulevard on their way to downtown Cebu City 30 minutes later.

The around 400 individuals, who joined the march, called for the renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise, promotion of press freedom, and a stop to the alleged killings of activists and farmers. They also asked President Duterte to already resign.

When they reached Colon Street an hour later, protesters started throwing tomatoes at four posters of the President.

Paglinawan said that their commemoration of the EDSA People Power Revolution was a means to also remind the public of its essence.

“The EDSA People Power Revolution served as an instrument to let the masses know how the government has become inhumane, and full of controversies,” Paglinawan said.

“Our rally today is one way of continuing its legacy, and that we will not stop airing our grievances against the government,” he added. /dcb