Militants gather outside of PRO-7 to commemorate 34th anniv of EDSA People Power Revolution

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The leadership of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has allowed at least 400 individuals representing different militant groups to gather outside of the police camp to commemorate the 34th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution uninterrupted.

But barricades were still put in place to prevent protesters from getting close to their gates and prevent a possible commotion.

The group that included members of the Bagong Alyansa Makabayan (Bayan), Anakbayan, PISTON- Central Visayas, and Kilusang Maguuma sa Pilipinas (KMP) marched along Osmeña Boulevard, from the Fuente Osmeña Circle to Colon Street, to call on President Rodrigo Duterte to already step down from office.

They made a brief stop in front of Camp Sergio Osmeña, the headquarters of PRO-7, on their way to downtown Cebu City.

Unlike in the previous year, today’s celebration of the EDSA People Power Revolution was peaceful. PRO-7 no longer played loud music while militants convened outside of the police camp.

Last year, angry protesters tried to barge into PRO-7 which resulted in commotion and damage to properties.

Protesters complained against the playing of the Voltes V theme song while they convened outside of the police camp. / dcb