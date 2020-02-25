CPPO implements strict helmet policy in Camotes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Wear your helmets or go to jail.

This was the warning issued by Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) chief, Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, to motorists plying the Camotes Islands which is now put under the strict implementation of the helmet policy.

Mariano said those found violating the helmet policy will be issued a citation ticket on the first offense and will be arrested the next time they will be seen without helmets during police checkpoints.

According to Mariano, Camotes Island has been placed under discipline zone last Sunday, February 23, 2020, after it was found out that the municipality has not been strict in implementing road safety rules and regulations.

Mariano said the police will also arrest those who are driving without a license.

“Tapos na tayo sa honeymoon period, binigyan na natin sila ng mga pagkakataon, nga ilang buwan para magkaroon ng lisensya, ng helmet,” said Mariano.

(We are done with the honeymoon period as we already gave them enough time to secure their license and helmet.)

Mariano added that through the strict implementation of the helmet policy, they are hoping that there will be fewer fatal motorcycle accidents on the islands.

In his recent visit to Camotes, a simultaneous road clearing operation was conducted and it was found out that motorists and drivers are now following the road rules.

Mariano said this would mean that the people there have been attentive to the warning of the police and the government.

He said they will continue to collaborate with the local government of the island in promoting road safety. /rcg