CPPO hopes KKDAT will be a vital sidekick in the fight against crime

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) is hoping that through the Kabataan Kontra Droga At Terorismo (KKDAT), they will have another crucial sidekick in their campaign against illegal drugs.

Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, chief of the CPPO told reporters during the official oath-taking ceremony of the 400 KKDAT representatives around Cebu on Tuesday afternoon, February 25, 2020, that with the help of the young leaders, they will be able to curtail the proliferation of illegal drugs.

Mariano also hopes that with the help of the youth leaders, more towns and cities in the province will be declared drug-free.

“Naniniwala ako na itong pag-intensify natin sa ating laban sa droga, ay makakatulong ng lmalaki itong mga kabataan na ‘to,” said Mariano.

He said that with the “power of youth” the information dissemination about the ill effects of illegal drugs will now be made easier as the youth sector will now play an active role in the government’s fight against illegal substances.

Mariano said the support of the KKDAT members alone will intensify their information drive as the youngsters can now spread vital information to their respective family members.

He said that with various activities being lined up by the organization, the youth will now play a vital role in combatting illegal drugs, terrorism, and crimes.

Police Colonel Geovannie Maines, deputy regional director for operations of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) who was the guest speaker of the oath-taking ceremony, said the KKDAT members would also be of help in their intelligence efforts since they know the young people who are involved in illegal activities in their community.

Maines however, advised the youth that as they vow to coordinate with the police, their safety should come first which means that when they do give police information, it should only be done discreetly so their safety will not be compromised.

The KKDAT is a program that was initiated by the Philippine National Police (PNP) as one of their community engagement programs to fight illegal drugs, terrorism and all forms of criminality. /rcg