Dumanjug, Bisayang Manok gets spotlight in Apriel Smith’s Miss Universe Ph journey

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana beauty queen Apriel Smith is bringing with her the town of Dumanjug and its famous Bisayang manok as she journeys to the Miss Universe Philippines crown.

Smith, 24, is one of 52 beauties that will compete for the crown.

Smith toured around Dumanjug on Monday, February 24, 2020, as she features the town in MUP.

Smith, who was hailed as the first Binibining Cebu in 2017, is a former Miss Dumanjug titleholder.

She won the crown in 2011.

“As representative of Cebu Province, she will be featuring Dumanjug and our famous Bisayang Manok in her journey to the MUP crown among other towns in the province. This is such an honor for us Dumanjuganons,” the Miss Dumanjug Organization wrote on its Facebook page.

Photos and videos of Smith strolling in Dumanjug’s Dionisio Jakosalem Plaza and eating Bisayang Manok, a signature dish of the town, was also posted in the Miss Dumanjug page.

In the same post, the Mis Dumanjug Organization urged Cebuanos to support Smith as she vies for the MUP crown. “Who knows, she might be the first Cebuana to become Miss Universe?” the post added. /rcg