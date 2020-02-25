First batch of Filipinos from virus-hit cruise ship lands in PH

MANILA, Philippines — The first batch of Filipinos who were repatriated from the MV Diamond Princess, novel coronavirus-hit cruise ship, arrived in the Philippines on Tuesday night.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said one of the two Philippine Airline flights which carried 309 Filipinos landed in Haribon Hangar at Clark Air Base at 10:15 p.m.

Buses for the repatriates are now being prepared to transport the Filipinos to the quarantine site at Athlete’s Village in New Clark City, Capas in Tarlac province.

According to the Department of Health, the repatriates from the vessel will be placed under mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

The second batch of repatriates, which left Japan at around 7 p.m., is expected to arrive in the Philippines at midnight.

