Talisay police nab two persons in buy-bust

Cebu City, Philippines—Talisay City Police arrested two persons in a buy-bust operation in Nacario, Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, around 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

The suspects were identified as Macario Gabonada, 39-year-old, a resident of the area, and Glen Simud, 22, of Barangay Lagtang.

Confiscated from the two were packs of suspected shabu worth P172,720.

A .45 caliber pistol with seven live ammunitions was also found in the home of Gabonada where the buy-bust was done.

Police Major Gerard Ace Pelare said that the suspect is believed to be a gun-for-hire individual.

Police is now working to find out the suspect’s involvement with the recent killing in the city in the past week. /bmjo