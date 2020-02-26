Talisay police nab two persons in buy-bust
Cebu City, Philippines—Talisay City Police arrested two persons in a buy-bust operation in Nacario, Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, around 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
The suspects were identified as Macario Gabonada, 39-year-old, a resident of the area, and Glen Simud, 22, of Barangay Lagtang.
Confiscated from the two were packs of suspected shabu worth P172,720.
A .45 caliber pistol with seven live ammunitions was also found in the home of Gabonada where the buy-bust was done.
Police Major Gerard Ace Pelare said that the suspect is believed to be a gun-for-hire individual.
Police is now working to find out the suspect’s involvement with the recent killing in the city in the past week. /bmjo
