CCPO Chief wants to prohibit gambling in wakes

CEBU CITY, Philippines –If he were to have his way, Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that he will discourage all forms of gambling in the city including those that are played in wakes.

Soriano said that while he understands that playing cards and mahjong games in wakes is part of the Filipino culture, he said, this was unnecessary.

“Di naman kailangan yan… as far as I’m concerned, mas maganda pag wala na lang gambling,” he said.

(That (gambling in wakes) is not necessary…. as far as I’m concerned, it is best to discourage gambling.)

Those caught gambling will have to be arrested by the police, he said.

However, Soriano said that he continues to wait for the parameters that will be issued by Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), that will serve as their guide in their anti-gambling operations.

Ferro, earlier said, that he is inclined to allow the use of just one gambling table in wakes.

Police General Archie Gamboa, Philippine National Police (PNP) director, has ordered police regional directors to end illegal gambling in their respective jurisdictions or face relief from their posts.

Soriano said that CCPO was prepared to implement Gamboa’s mandate in coordination with PRO-7.

While they wait for the needed parameters from Ferro, Soriano said that policemen will monitor all gambling activities in the city’s 80 barangays. / dcb