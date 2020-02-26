Gwen saddened over Chiong’s resignation; expresses confidence on Kristine as mayor again

CEBU CITY, Philippines – While saddened over the resignation of Naga City Mayor Val Chiong, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said she is confident of the city’s vice-mayor to take over the helm.

At a press conference today, Wednesday (February 26), Garcia confirmed that she received Chiong’s resignation letter, dated February 24, 2020, expressing the latter’s intentions to step down effective March 16.

“He has tendered the resignation to me. For me, he is such a hard-working and effective public servant,” Garcia said.

The governor said she was saddened upon receiving the letter on Monday, February 24, adding that Chiong was instrumental in turning Naga from a town to a city officially in 2007.

“He is always at the forefront in the, first of all, the transition of the municipality of Naga to the cityhood of Naga,” she added.

But at the same time, she also said she shared the ‘same confidence and faith’ on Naga City Vice-Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong, who happens to be Chiong’s daughter.

“He has expressed faith and confidence of the vice mayor that will take over, and I share the same faith and confidence on the ability of Vice Mayor Kristine, soon-to-be Mayor Kristine, in sustaining Naga’s growth and progress,” said Garcia.

The younger Chiong previously served as mayor of Naga City from 2017 to 2019.

A copy of Mayor Chiong’s resignation letter addressed to Garcia was furnished to members of the media Wednesday.

The mayor said his decision is due to ‘personal reasons’.

“This has never been an easy decision to make as I have been entrusted by my constituents to lead this City but some personal reasons have prompted me to do so,” Chiong stated in the document.

Naga City is a 5th class city located approximately 25 kilometers southeast of Cebu City. /rcg