DOH asks public to help cut poliovirus spread through vaccination

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) has renewed its call to parents to get their children vaccinated against polio and other diseases to stop the cycle of viral infections.

Dr. Jaime Bernadas, DOH-7 regional director, said while they have not identified the person who carries the poliovirus and whose excretion made its way to Butuanon River, the spread of the virus to other individuals is still possible.

Bernadas said they are still in active surveillance to locate the possible source of the poliovirus in the areas where Butuanon River traverses.

The river passes through some barangays in Cebu City and several villages in Mandaue City.

The Mandaue City Health Office has already launched a mass polio vaccination drive to locate defaulters or those who have not completed their three dosages of polio vaccines.

Bernadas appealed to the parents to submit their children for vaccination as vaccines have proven effective in preventing poliovirus infection and other viral diseases like measles.

“Awhagon nato ang mga ginikanan nga kung naa tay schedule sa bakuna sa mga barangay moadto ta didto aron atong kabataan mahatagan sa mga bakuna,” Bernadas said.

(I am enjoining the parents that if we have vaccination scheduled in your barangay come with your children so that they can get vaccinated)

According to Bernadas, vaccinating children will cut the cycle in the spread of the viral infection.

Bernadas reminded the public that aside from being deadly, poliovirus infection leaves its victims with residual disability.

Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP), a condition characterized by weakened muscle tone among children, is one of the indicators of possible poliovirus infection./elb