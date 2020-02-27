LGUs urged to implement own energy efficiency, conservation plan

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Local government units (LGUs) would have to reduce their energy consumption to comply with the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act.

The Republic Act 11285 requires LGUs to implement their own local energy efficiency and conservation plan (LEECP) in two year’s time.

Patrick Aquino, Department of Energy director for Energy Utilization Management Bureau, said LGUs had been required to bring their energy costs by up to 10 percent.

Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act

Aquino was among the speakers at the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Forum for Local Development held Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Bai Hotel in Mandaue City.

Republic Act 11285 or the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act also requires the LGUs to incorporate their LEECP in their local development plans.

During the forum, speakers discussed the development of local energy plans and how to address the key challenges and future needs.

The key challenges include coordination among relevant responsible agencies, sources of technical and financial know-how, and project development at the local level.

On the other hand, Aquino disclosed that they would be coming up with memorandum of agreements with local governments for the enforcement of the law.

The LGU would be tasked to monitor EEC compliance of the obligations among the designated establishments within their jurisdiction as mandated by the law, he added.

Sanctions, fines

Failure to comply with the provisions of the law would face administrative sanctions. Violators will be required to pay fines between P10,000 and P1 million.

Violators will also face criminal liability, such as imprisonment of one year and a fine of P100,00 up to P1 million.

The act aims to make energy efficiency and conservation a legal obligation to assure that the Philippines will have enough affordable and clean energy./dbs