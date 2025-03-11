Cebu Coliseum’s grand makeover in full swing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The iconic Cebu Coliseum, a landmark in the Queen City of the South, is finally getting the long-overdue facelift that it deserve.

Located along Sanciangko Street in downtown Cebu City, the decades-old sports facility is bare witness to some of Cebu’s most historic sporting moments.

Managed by the University of Cebu (UC), it begun the first phase of a massive renovation project aimed at transforming the facility into a top-notch sports arena.

The Cebu Coliseum, built in 1962, stood witness to legendary sporting spectacles—from world title boxing fights to the rise of the Cebu Gems in the MBA, the discovery of PBA superstar June Mar Fajardo, and the electrifying collegiate rivalries in Cesafi.

However, time has taken its toll, and the arena has remained largely unchanged for more than 60 years.

With Metro Cebu rapidly becoming a major and modern industrialized hub, it lacked a major indoor sports arena such as the Smart Araneta Coliseum and MOA Arena in Manila, despite the ongoing construction of another privately-owned SM Seaside Arena at the South Road Properties (SRP).

P100 MILLION OVERHAUL

In an exclusive interview with CDN Digital, Cebu Coliseum facilities manager Engr. Nathaniel D. Dungog detailed the ambitious P100-million renovation, which includes 16 major projects aimed at modernizing the venue.

The overhaul was initially scheduled to start in August 2024, following the Palarong Pambansa. However, due to the continuation of the Cesafi Season 24, the timeline was pushed to January 2025 and later rescheduled to March to accommodate various events and finalize contractor arrangements.

“The architects decided to move it to March as they were finalizing the list of contractors to be tapped for the project,” Dungog explained.

“The P100 million budget is solely for the coliseum facility, excluding the tenant stalls outside,” he added.

PHASE ONE: LAYING THE FOUNDATION

The renovation officially began this month, starting with the removal of the coliseum’s aged hardwood flooring. Phase one will focus on installing centralized air conditioning, rehabilitating the roof, and reinforcing the structure’s integrity—critical upgrades after enduring powerful storms such as Super Typhoon Ruping in the 1990s, Yolanda in 2013, and Odette in 2021. Not to mention the earthquakes.

The coliseum will also receive a dedicated electrical transformer and a full electrical system overhaul, replacing its decades-old wiring. Once these essential upgrades are completed, a FIBA-standard basketball court will be installed, followed by brand-new bleachers, basketball goals, a four-sided arena-style scoreboard, two massive ceiling fans, and additional enhancements designed to bring the venue up to modern standards.

“We all know that Cebu Coliseum’s roof hasn’t undergone major rehabilitation since it was built. Given the damage sustained from past typhoons, this renovation is long overdue,” Dungog said.

CESAFI SCHEDULING CONFLICT

With the scale of renovations required, the timeline remains uncertain. While the target completion is set for August—just before the Cesafi season—Dungog expressed doubts that the work will be finished on time.

“I spoke with Coach Danny Duran (Cesafi deputy commissioner), and he asked about possible options for hosting the season. I told him upfront that holding the opening at the coliseum is unlikely, given the timeline. There’s a strong possibility that only the second half of the Cesafi season will be played here,” Dungog said.

Adding concern to it is that Cesafi is celebrating its 25th or silver anniversary this season which highlights the awarding of its best athletes, coaches, and muses through the years.

Despite the scheduling challenges, once completed, the Cebu Coliseum will not only be a state-of-the-art sports facility but also a symbol of Cebu’s rich sporting heritage and of course the homecourt of the UC Webmasters.

