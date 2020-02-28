Limits of parents’ concerns: The Sarah and Matteo Wedding

“Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh. So they are no longer two but one flesh. What therefore God has joined together let no man separate.” (Matthew 19: 5-6)

The recent teleserye-like love story of actor Matteo Guidicelli and actress, popstar royalty, Sarah Geronimo draws mixed reactions from the people. The wedding itself was full of thrill. Add to that the controversial incident involving an alleged commotion with the bride’s security detail.

Matteo and Sarah finally became husband and wife last February 20 after a wedding ceremony that took place in a hotel at Bonifacio Global City. The bride’s mother, Devine, who was against the wedding, came in late, but in a fighting mood upon arrival of the venue.

There are those who sided with the mother saying that she knows what is best for her daughter. Some would say that Sarah, as a good daughter, should listen to her mother.

Some also sided with Sarah who made a decision to enter into the next important chapter of her life, a married life. They sided with the couple considering that both are matured enough to make a decision of their own. Sarah is already 31 years old and Matteo, 29.

While the Bible has verses that would support the mother, it has also verses that would neutralize her. In Ephesians 6: 1-3 it says, “ Children, obey your parents in the Lord, for this is right. Honor your father and mother, which is the first commandment with promise: that it may be well with you and you may live long on earth.”

The following verse also says, “Parents, do not provoke your children to wrath, but bring them up in the training and admonition of the Lord.” This is also worth meditating for parents who nurture their children.

Sarah’s age and being still single then spoke a lot of her obedience to her parents who do not want her to get married with Matteo. She has been a good daughter, supporting her family with her great talent. Time finally came that she had to make her own decision, being the captain of her own ship. She and her long-time boyfriend are already matured enough to make such a decision consistent with the law of God as stated in the abovementioned Bible verse, and the law of the land or man.

The Family Code of the Philippines under Article 14 substantially states that in case either or both of the contracting parties are between the ages of eighteen and twenty-one, they need the parental consent.

Article 15 also substantially states that, any contracting party between the age of twenty-one and twenty-five shall be obliged to ask for parental advice.

Note that both Matteo and Sarah have ages beyond what the law requires. They neither need a parental consent nor parental advice as mentioned in the foregoing quoted articles. In terms of legalities, the marriage is beyond question.

Hence, it is unavoidable that some would think that the real concern of Sarah’s mother is more on the monetary aspect. The Family Code has a provision on marriage settlement or prenuptial agreement with respect to resources, but the decision is also left to people who decided to marry each other, not the parents.