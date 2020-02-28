Get big discounts at Goldilocks Leap Year Treat

Calling out all cakes and pastry lovers out there, these Goldilocks Weekend Treats are for you!

Get the following treats from February 27 – March 1, 2020 when you buy one big- size greeting cake, one premium cake or when you present a single receipt purchase worth P500 of Goldilocks products:

• 50% off on polvoron box (any variant), 28pc butter macaroons, 6pc minimum Cheesy Ensaymada or Cake slices, 5 packs of caramel popcorn (big/small packs)

• Php50 off the price of 1 whole cake roll

Don’t miss this treat because promo runs for this WEEKEND only.

Terms and conditions apply. Open to customers of Goldilocks stores nationwide. Dine in and take out transactions only. Delivery not included. Per DTI FTEB-03997s.2019