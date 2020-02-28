Whereabouts of seven South Koreans from Daegu now unknown

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The whereabouts of seven South Koreans who arrived from Daegu City last February 25, 2020 in Cebu are now unknown.

Dr. Jaime Bernadas, director of Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), revealed this after an emergency meeting with the multi-sectoral agency on the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Cebu on Friday morning, February 28, 2020.

Bernadas said they have tapped the help of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Consulate of Korea to locate the tourists.

There were 26 South Koreans who landed in Mactan Cebu International Airport from Daegu City last February 25, a day before the Philippine government imposed a travel ban on North Gyeongsang province in South Korea.

Daegu City, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in South Korea, is located in North Gyeongsang province.

*This is a developing story. Please refresh the page for more updates.*