MG Motor Phil. and Sponge Cola team up for an afternoon of rock music and popular cars

An afternoon of rock music and MG Motor cars.

This is what MG Motor Philippines promises clients and guests as the British marque car company offers an afternoon of live original Pinoy Music from popular rock band, Sponge Cola, on February 29 at the SM City Cebu North Wing Atrium.

Sponge Cola made up of Yael Yuzon on vocals, Erwin Armovit on guitars, Reynaldo Dilay on bass, and Ted Mark Cruz on drums, will be its first OPM talents to perform for the “MG Live!” series.

According to MG Motor Philippines in a statement, that the decision to make the MG Live! free concert series, a national event is the result of the brand expanding the dealership network in the country.

As of today, MG Philippines has over 24 dealerships, ready to serve clients all over the country.

“MG Philippines had a breakout year in 2019 and we want to make sure that we give the public bigger and better offerings in 2020,” said Lawyer Alberto Arcilla, president and CEO of MG Motor Philippines.

And it starts with the first leg of the MG Live! series where guests and clients can enjoy Sponge Cola’s live performance of their hit songs such as “Jeepney,” “Tuliro,” and “Tambay.”

While listening to Sponge Cola perform, they can also appreciate the MG Motor Philippines popular vehicles like ZS Crossover, MG 5 Sedan and the car firm’s stylish MG 6 Fastback Seda.

What can cap the enjoyable afternoon for the guests and clients is that they can a;sp learn about exciting promos and innovative after-sales programs of MG Motor Philippines.

So don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy an afternoon of rock music and popular cars from MG Motor Philippines.

See you there on the MG Live! event!