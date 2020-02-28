Rallies, candle lighting activities for ABS-CBN held in Mindanao 

CAGAYAN DE ORO — Supporters of embattled ABS-CBN held protest rallies and candle lighting activities in all its provincial stations in Mindanao on Friday, February 28, 2020.

Passing vehicles honk loudly as protesters raised placards of “busina 4 ABSCN”; and “Stand 4 ABSCBN along the highways where the provincial stations were located.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) spearheaded the Mindanao rallies in front of ABS-CBN stations in the cities of Zamboanga, Cagayan de Oro, Surigao, Davao and General Santos.

NUJP Cagayan de Oro

NUJP Cagayan de Oro Chairperson Pamela Orias said aside from press freedom issues, they were staging these events to show their support to the journalists and workers of the ABS-CBN provincial stations.

“These are the people we worked closely with every day. Seeing them without work will also pain us,”Orias said.

She said the religious sector from the Cagayan de Oro Archdiocese and Iglesia Filipina Independiente also joined this afternoon the rally in front of the ABS-CBN provincial station in Barangay Bulua this city.

A candle lighting and a cultural show by artist Nicolas Aca ended the rally./dbs