In Photos: Gullas, PNP lead cleanup drive, blessing of communal toilet in Brgy Tangke

TALISAY CITY, Cebu – Talisay City police opened the month of March with an early morning house to house visit in Sitio Rattan, Barangay Tangke which is part of their campaign to rid the barangay of illegal drugs.

Police Major Gerard Ace Pelare also organized a cleanup drive in the barangay’s coastal area and led the blessing of the newly renovated communal toilet here.

He was joined by Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas; Police Brigadier General Albert Ignasius Ferro, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas; and Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office.

