Emcee turns wedding reception into fun night to remember

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Wedding ceremonies bring out tears and joy to the newlyweds and their families.

While at the wedding reception comes the fun part, just like this viral video of a wedding emcee who made sure that the wedding reception would be a fun night to remember.

Carlisle Medalle, 29, a videographer, who is responsible for the funny viral video of the wedding emcee who tickled the wedding guests with his funny antics.

“It was so emotional at first and then we even laugh because of his face. And then he told everyone that I’m the only one left here that didn’t finish eating dinner and then everyone is laughing,” he said.

The wedding happened last February 22.

The wedding emcee is Vingenr Tan, who is not just known for his emceeing skills but also for his beautiful singing voice.

Vingenr Tan: Make your dreams happen

Going back to the video, you can see that Tan was somehow emotional and had a hard time talking, but to everyone’s surprise he was just emotional because as he told the crowd, he was the only person left in the reception who did not have dinner yet.

“Sorry ha, sorry jud, kay natong tanan ba murag ako nalang ang wa ka panihapon, may man mo sige lang mog pangatawa, unya ako wa na pasmo na, ang naka apan mo hilak ko inyo pa gyud kong kataw-an,” said Tan on the video.

The short clip was uploaded by Medalle on February 24 and has then viewed for more than 300,000 times with 18,000 reactions and 13,000 shares.

Now that’s one way of keeping the people hooked during the wedding reception program. /END