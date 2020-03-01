Singing bride surprises groom, guests at wedding

CEBU CITY, Philippines—In a usual wedding set-up the bride walks down the aisle beautiful in her white gown, flowers all over the church and beautiful symphony in the background by the choir.

But this wedding in Sts. Peter and Paul Cathedral in Calbayog City last February 14 has a wonderful surprise for their guests— a singing bride.

Marilee Balbarona Tibo, 27, a teacher, surprised everyone, including her groom, Eduardo Rojas Tibo, 33, who works as a PhilHealth staff in their district hospital in Calbayog. The bride came walking down the aisle with not just a bouquet of flowers in her hand but also a microphone.

“I sang on our wedding day not to make a scene and impress other people. Actually never yan pumasok sa isip ko. I just want to let my better half reminisce how we first met while he’s waiting for me in front of the altar,” said Tibo.

Tibo belted out on the very famous wedding song by Yeng Constantino, Ikaw.

She told CDN Digital that she wanted to sing that certain song because it was the song she sang when she first met her husband in one of her gigs four years ago before becoming a secondary teacher in Calbayog City National High School.

From the moment, the singing bride walked down the aisle, Tibo recalled seeing her husband’s face lit up with gladness and was already wiping the tears streaming down his face.

After four years and two months of dating, the couple did tie the knot in a very memorable way.

The video was posted a Facebook group called Hugot Waray on February 20 which then took off and went viral.

As of 10:45 a.m on February 29, the video has already been viewed 906,418 times.

Although the couple shared with CDN Digital that they uploaded the 2:53 video on Youtube for much better quality.

The couple is now working on starting their own family but said that they are just taking it one step at a time.

For the moment they just want to re-live the amazing and memorable moment during their wedding day and that’s when Tibo serenaded her husband with the song that plays a very significant role in their relationship. /dbs