Indian national shot dead in Liloan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 25-year-old Indian national was shot dead by a still unidentified gunman on board a motorcycle, along the road in Barangay San Vicente, Liloan town in northern Cebu at past 5 p.m. today, March 1, 2020.

Police Major Danilo Colipano, Liloan Police Station chief, identified the victim as Jagdish Singh, who is currently residing in Barangay Poblacion Oriental, Consolacion, Cebu.

Initial investigation showed that the Indian national together with his cousin were riding a motorcycle driven by the victim.

While cruising along the road, a man on a motorcycle drove near the Indian and his cousin, pulled out a .45 caliber pistol and shot Singh.

The assailant then fled after the shooting.

Colipano said that they were investigating the shooting and were trying to find witnesses to help them with their investigation./dbs