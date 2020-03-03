Mandaue traffic agency warns of intensified operation against illegal parking

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) is warning motorists of its intensified operations against illegal parking following the approval of the city’s towing ordinance.

The Mandaue City Council approved the towing ordinance, which sets the guidelines in the towing and impounding of illegally parked vehicles, during their session on Monday, March 2, 2020.

Under the ordinance, Team can tow illegally parked vehicles and impound them at the site of the old Public Market until the concerned driver or operator is able to pay the fines for the traffic violation and towing services.

“Any driver who shall illegally park [his] motor vehicle in any public road, street or thoroughfare in Mandaue City, shall pay a fine of P1,000. In addition thereto, a towing fee shall be collected by the City Treasurer’s Office, subject to the following Towing Tariff Rate,” the ordinance reads.

The towing fee ranges from P500 to P5,500, depending on the type or size of the vehicle being towed.

The ordinance, authored by Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, who chairs the committee on transportation, is meant to be part of the city’s efforts in decongesting its roads and improving the traffic situation in the city.

Arnold Malig-on, operations chief of Team, told CDN Digital that the passage of the ordinance will give their personnel a boost in the enforcement of the clamping and illegal parking ordinances.

Malig-on added that the measure is also timely with their intensified operations in line with the directive of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to clear roads and sidewalks of obstructions, including illegally parked vehicles.

The ordinance also imposes that impounded vehicles should be claimed within 24 hours or else, its owner will have to pay for a daily storage fee of the motor vehicles at the impounding site on top of the traffic violation fine and the towing fee.

Impounded vehicles that are left unclaimed for six months despite notices to its owner shall be deemed as “abandoned vehicle” and will be subjected to public auction, which shall be held by Team on a monthly basis. /bmjo