Teen proudly shows off handsewn prom dress made by grandma

CEBU CITY, Philippines—It is prom season!

This is one of the most exciting times of a high school student’s life.

It is that one time they get to wear elegant-looking clothes and get all dolled up and enjoy a night full of festivities.

One of the challenges of prom season is finding the right dress on time.

But this grade ten student from Masbate City didn’t have to go through that problem, thanks to her grandmother.

Arianne Marie Contreras took to Twitter to praise her Lola “Mamay” Jovita who came up with her dress just hours before prom night.

“I don’t like the gowns here so I went to my grandma and asked her to customize mine. Since I still have spare silk, I went to my grandma’s house and asked if she can also make it. Though I feel bad for making her do another again, she insisted to help me with it,” said Contreras.

With just P120, Mamay was able to transform the spare silk with beads and some zippers into a gown looking like those in magazines.

The tweet of Arianne has 71,000 likes, and has been retweeted 9,400 times as of March 3, 2020.

It is in times like this when we just stop and thank God for the many blessings we have, including our grandparents like Mamay, who would go the extra mile just make sure their “apos” are happy.

Here's another proof that grandparents' love is the best.