Minor killed in motorcycle accident along MJ Cuenco

CEBU CITY, Philippines –A 15-year-old female died when the motorcycle she was riding met an accident along M.J. Cuenco Avenue here early Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020.

Police Captain Armando Labora, chief of the Parian police station, identified the victim as Maria Victoria Del Mar, a resident of Villagonzalo 2 in Barangay Tejero.

Based on initial investigation by the police, Del Mar was the back rider of a motorcycle driven by a male friend identified as John Rey Labestre, who was also 15 and didn’t have a driver’s license. Both riders weren’t wearing helmets.

Investigation showed that the motorcycle boarded by Del Mar and Labestre crashed into the rear part of the motorcycle driven by their other friend identified as Ken Padinas, 22, from Barangay Tejero.

Upon the impact, both Del Mar and the Labestre were thrown off the motorcycle and got hit by an oncoming motorcycle driven by Keenan Villaflor, 30, who was on his way home to Barangay Lahug.

Labora said that Labestre and Padinas were allegedly having a race when the accident happened.

But in an interview with CDN Digital, Pardinas denied they were racing with Labestre. He said they were only going around the area to look for the girlfriend of a friend and did not know that Labestre and Del Mar were behind him.

Del Mar and the Labestre were rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) but Del Mar did not make it alive.

As of this posting, Villaflor is detained at the Parian police as the investigation of the case is still ongoing.

Labora said that Villaflor might face charges for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and serious physical injuries if the family of the victim will file a case. /bmjo