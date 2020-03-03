Anti Cybercrime Unit: Stop sharing and posting unverified COVID-19 news 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Regional Anti Cybercrime Unit in Central Visayas (RACU-7) is again reminding the public not to share and post unverified information about the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This developed after a Facebook post went viral after it alleged that there were hotels in Cebu that were unsafe for occupancy because the 26 South Koreans who flew in from Daegu City last February 25, 2020 checked in in these hotels.

In an interview with the reporters on Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020, Police Colonel Marlo Castillo, head of the RACU-7, said they are already investigating the matter.

Castillo said unverified posts like this may create unnecessary panic among the public.

“Cebu is still safe,” Castillo assured.

Personnel of RACU-7, according to Castillo, are monitoring reports related to the COVID-19 and those who will be found to be the source of the unverified news will face appropriate charges and maybe even serve jail time.

“Any material or evidence na makuha sa kanila, we will not hesitate to file cases against them,” said Castillo.

In previous reports, RACU-7 was able to file charges against Josephil Brian Consuelo, of Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, the optometrist based in Mandaue City, who was identified as the person who posted fake information about COVID-19 that involved a hospital in Cebu. /bmjo