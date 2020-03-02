DOH – 7 warns public on false information, confidential details

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Health officials in Central Visayas warned netizens not to spread unverified claims and confidential information related to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Dr. Jaime Bernadas, director of DOH – 7, made this pronouncement after posts circulating on social media discouraged people to visit and stay in Cebu due to the presence of several South Koreans from Daegu City.

“To anyone caught and proven to spread misinformation, false allegations online, we will deal with them accordingly,” said Bernadas.

On February 28, social media went abuzz when several Facebook users posted and shared a photo of a leaked document containing details of the 26 Koreans who flew in from Daegu City last February 25.

The post went as far as alleging that the hotels found on the photo were unsafe for occupancy, which DOH – 7 and the organization assembly of general managers in Cebu-based hotels refuted this claim.

DOH – 7 has constantly reminded the public that Cebu remains safe for travel, and tourism and business activities since the island is free from any confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Daegu City, located in North Gyeongsang province, is the epicenter of the COVID-19 in South Korea.

The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease (IAFT-EID) declared a travel ban for travelers coming from this Korean province on February 26.

A day before travel restrictions were implemented, 26 South Koreans from Daegu arrived in Cebu on February 25.

PUIs, PUMs

All of them were automatically considered as Persons Under Monitoring (PUMs) since they came from a country covered by a travel ban, and with increasing cases of COVID -19.

As of March 2, DOH – 7 stated there are seven persons admitted in hospitals in the region for suspected of having the disease, and 183 Persons Under Monitoring (PUMs).

PUM refers to an individual with travel history on countries covered by the travel ban but does not show any signs or symptoms of COVID-19.

PUMs are required to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine – either in designated facilities or in their respective residences./dbs