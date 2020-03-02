DOH-7 reiterates that Cebu is safe

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) reiterated that Cebu and the entire region is safe for travel, tourism, and business activities amid threats of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“We would like to ensure the public that it is SAFE for travelers and guests to continue their business in any hotels and resorts in the region,” DOH-7 said in a press statement issued today, Monday, March 2, 2020.

The bureau also reported that the 26 South Koreans who flew in from Daegu City last February 25, 2020, are healthy, and did not manifest any symptoms of the disease.

DOH-7’s statement came after reports alleging that the foreigners were afflicted with the disease.

In earlier interviews, DOH-7, together with the Hotel, Resort, and Restaurant Association (HRRAC) assured the public that Cebu remains free of COVID-19 cases, and refuted claims from random netizens.

DOH-7 also confirmed the veracity of the viral photo showing a document that contained details of the 26 South Korean tourists.

These include their full names, age, and the hotels where they were staying.

However, DOH-7 reminded the public that the photo, which showed a document, should remain confidential between their office and relevant government agencies and establishments.

“The purpose of the compilation was to validate the information retrieved. It was not for public release since it is unvalidated information,” they said.

“It is a matter of policy by this office not to divulge names of persons, institutions and agency unless warranted by special circumstances,” they added.

A Facebook user published on February 28, 2020, the photo, which was accompanied by a caption alleging that the hotels listed were unsafe for occupancy.

DOH-7 and HRRAC slammed the post, and clarified that the South Koreans are healthy, and did not show any COVID -19 symptoms.

HRRAC is planning to file a case against the author of the post, who has since deactivated his account. /bmjo