Things to say to make girls feel good

CEBU CITY, Philippines— In the month where we honor women around the world, let’s treat and shower them with the great things they deserve.

Let’s start with from simple things that would still make every girls’ heart skip a beat.

Here are some sweet things you can say to every girl to make their day a little better and brighter:

You look good— this is one of the best things a girl wants to hear every day. Everyone knows that most girls tend to be insecure with their looks. Why not treat girls with this simple yet sweet compliment.

You’re such a strong lady— ladies are perceived to be weak and inferior, but when you commend them with how strong they are in terms of their decisions and how they stand up for themselves, it will give them an extra boost of confidence.

I remember you told me that— details matter to most girls. So if you assure them that you’ve heard them say it before, it will make their stomachs flutter or make them “kilig.” Girls love it when they know that you are listening and paying attention to them.

We got this— letting her know that she is not alone in battling her battles is the best way to reassure her of your love and would help her feel less stressed thinking over the things that have been bothering her.

I like spending time with you— nothing is more comforting than knowing that the people who matter to you, like to spend time with you.

Girls really like to hear simple words coming from people around them.

Let’s do this more often especially in today’s world where everything happens in a blur. Say nice words and do nice things. /rcg